Alessia, Luca Brignone’s girlfriend told the last moments of the 25-year-old’s life: help arrived too late

Luca Brignone died at the age of 25 while on vacation with his girlfriend in Tenerife, Spain. He was originally from Cuneo.

Alexia, this is his girlfriend’s name, is convinced that he could have saved himself. She herself told what happened to La Stampa, recalling those last heartbreaking moments in which she saw her boyfriend lose his life before his eyes.

When that huge wave arrived, I turned around and I couldn’t find him anymore, I started yelling ‘Luca, Luca’. I didn’t see it. Then others pointed it out to me, he had been dragged towards the ocean. He was between two waves, in a kind of undertow. He went up and down, went down and up all the time.

Alessia said that there is help arrived too latejust five minutes earlier, Luca would still be here with her today.

I would have gone to him, but they always kept me on shore. Nobody did anything. Help arrived too late. If they had arrived five minutes earlier, Luca could have been saved.

Luca Brignone’s body recovered the following day

The tragedy happened on August 14, Luca Brignone was swept away by a tidal wave while he was on vacation with his fiancée, in one of the places most popular with tourists in the summer. The lifeless body of the 25-year-old was returned from the ocean the following day, on August 15th. It was recovered at 150 meters away from where it disappeared.

After the sad episode, the young man’s family reached Tenerife. His dad, his mom and his older sister. They will now have to wait for the autopsy exam before they can bring back the body of their beloved son in Italy.

The news has shocked the entire community and all of Luca’s friends, who are affected in these hours recalling with heartbreaking posts on social networks, accompanied by photos that portray him smiling and happy.