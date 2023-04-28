Today is officially the first day on the shelves of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and to honor its release we have a new commercial starring the famous interpreter of Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill And Cameron Monaghanleading actor of the video game who, as in the previous title, will play Cal Kestis. The two are immersed in the filming of a motion capture session that will give life to a comic curtain in which we will see the now veteran protagonist of the original trilogy “preparing for life as a Jedi” the new arrived.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderset five years after the first title the game is published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainmentit is a third-person action where in the role of the previously mentioned protagonist we will find ourselves fighting against the dark empire once again busy trying to conquer the galaxy.

The game is available on PC and next generation consoles and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. The commercial just shown is certainly a blow to the heart for all the nostalgics of the franchise who will finally have the opportunity to experience the challenges that only a true Jedi can have the opportunity to face.