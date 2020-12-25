The Welsh Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers), one of the historical gregarious of the British formation, has tested positive for covid-19, so it interrupts its preparation until 2021.

The 30-year-old Cardiff corridor has been a member of the Ineos structure, formerly Sky, since 2012, and since then He has participated in most of the great successes of his commanders, including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

Rowe announced the positive on his Twitter account, not without humor. “The Covid got me! Ladies and gentlemen, see you in 2021. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Disgusting critters !!”

The one from Ineos is another cyclist from the international squad that has been affected by the virus, as previously others such as the Australian Michael Matthews (Sunweb), the British Simon Yates (Mitchelton-SCOTT) or the Dutch Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).