London (dpa)

Luke Shao, the player of the Manchester United soccer team, pledged to help a fan of the team facing a three-year ban from entering the “Old Trafford” stadium for throwing a scarf at the defender Shaw.

Manchester United tied 1/1 on Tuesday, in their first match, in the presence of fans for more than a year. Manchester United fan Sean Logan wrote on the social networking site “Twitter” that he threw his scarf “in a peaceful gesture” during the match.

He added that he would travel to Gdansk to attend the scheduled match against Villarreal, Spain, next week, in the European League competitions, and he fears that this match will be “the end of the road.”

And the fan continued, “The scarf” was well thrown at Locke, and there was nothing hostile about it. I was told by security personnel that I was facing a three-year ban.

He added: Everything I prepared for the Gdansk match next week, and it seems that this match will be the end of the road for me, it was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context, and Luke Chau laughed.

Then England international Luke Shaw vowed to try to ensure that the fan was not subjected to any punishment.

Luke Chau said on Twitter: “I completely understand it,” it was the first match that saw the fans return to Old Trafford, and the enthusiasm was intense.

He added in his message to the fan: I know there was nothing hostile to what I did, so I will do my best to speak up and settle it.