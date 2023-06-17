It is very exciting to be with the actor who has starred in a series that has kept you trapped in front of the screen for many hours. Luke Arnold (Norwood, Adelaide, 39 years old) is an attractive and likeable Australian and a successful writer, but when you look at him and search his strange steel blue eyes, you see great sails unfurled in the sea, old galleons and the Jolly Roger, the pirate flag, waving menacingly from the top of a mast.

Arnold, who wears an earring in his left ear and sports the same beard and curly hair from the series, played a youthful and very handsome Long John Silver in Black Sails (four seasons, 2014-2017), the wonderful prequel —twenty years before— to The island of the treasure by Robert Louis Stevenson. The series was about the Golden Age of piracy and was centered on Captain Flint and Long John Silver, with the appearance of other famous buccaneers such as Blackbeard, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane, or Anne Boney. The actor is also the author of a series of very popular fantasy novels (the Sunder City and Fetch Philips cycle, edited by Gamon, which opens with The last smile in Sunder City) about a world inhabited by humans and legendary beings who have lost their magic. Which certainly hasn’t happened to him. The interview is —where else— at the Gigamesh bookstore in Barcelona.

More information

Ask. This idea of ​​yours of a world where magic has faded and fairies, elves, wizards, gnomes, centaurs, mermaids, angels, and vampires languish and wither is very powerful.

Answer. I don’t know where it came from, but it is a metaphor for our environment in which illusion has been abandoned and cynicism rules.

Q. The loss of magic as the force that moves the world and the need to seek alternative sources also suggests our energy crisis.

R. Absolutely, we are running out of resources and inaction makes us complicit. The stakes are high and we must roll up our sleeves.

Q. It’s very good to mix fantasy and thriller, a Raymond Chandler-style detective in a Tolkinian magic setting.

R. I like the imagery of the seasoned and disappointed researcher, and if you put it together with angels, witches, gnomes or unicorns… But I’m not the first to make those mixes, there’s Terry Pratchett.

Q. And Tim Powers, who by the way also wrote on strange shores, a novel that mixed magic and pirates. The fourth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, that of the mermaids, was based in part on her.

R. That gave it that special tone.

Q. Are you very interested in pirates?

R. Oh yeah. I find what they represent very attractive, not the wooden leg and the rum, but their broad concept of freedom. I am not someone who places great value on dates and historical concepts, but I love evocations. Black Sails he fully understood the evocative power of pirates and the idea that they were exiles from society, and he took that idea to another level.

Q. What was it like to be Long John Silver on the show?

R. It was an honor to participate in Black Sails And very exciting to play that part, I was very aware of the expectations that the character aroused. I had read before The island of the treasure and seen all the film and television adaptations. Long John Silver, who in the series is closer in age to Stevenson’s Jim, is a tragic character with something pathetic, more complex than a conventional pirate. And that is reflected in Black Sails.

Luke Arnold as Long John Silver in ‘Black Sails.’

Q. What would Captain Jack Sparrow think of Long John Silver?

R. They would probably get along well, they would make a good team. They are both great manipulators. They are not the toughest pirates, but instead they use their imagination very well. And they both move in a zone of gray morality. Villains that can be charming.

Q. How was the shoot?

R. A dream, the scripts were fabulous, and they gave you all the toys; ships, swords, costumes. We shot for four years in Cape Town, we all got very involved and had a lot of fun. What I liked the most were the long scenes, with a lot of dialogue, especially with Flint, it was like a dance between two men.

Q. Without spoiling, there is a moment of revelation from Flint’s past that is a real knocker…

R. Toby Stephens, the actor who played him was the only one who knew that. He impressed us all. There, in that reversal, it was seen that the series was going to be very different from what was expected, it was very bold.

Q. Do you miss the sea and pirates?

R. now i will do Nautilus, a prequel to 20,000 leagues under the sea for Disney.

Q. Oh! Will it be Ned Land?

R. No, not even Captain Nemo. I will be a soldier chasing him. And I will also participate in a thriller. And I keep writing, I really like the series of novels.

Q. Did you have to learn a lot of fencing to be a pirate?

R. Well, he was precisely the one who had the most experience with the sword. I studied theater fencing and my first job was as a fight choreographer in an adaptation of Peter Pan.

Q. A premonition.

R. Ha, ha, yes. I also played Romeo, who has to fight.

Q. Better for fencing Mercutio.

R. TRUE. And Hamlet, but I still missed the rice for this one, for the prince. The Shakespearean character I would most like to play is Henry V.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT