Lukasz Podolski: spectacular goal, worthy of the Puskas award, video

Lukasz Podolski has reappeared and in what way. The Pole scored an anthology goal with the team Gornik Zabrze of his country, with whom he will compete for the prize Puskas for the best goal of the season.

He was born on June 4, 1985, he is a striker and is finishing his career at that club.

(Piqué: they leak Clara Chía Marti’s secret to make him fall in love, Shakira, with guilt)

(Kylian Mbappé: uncertainty, he was injured in the game PSG vs. Lorient)

He started in the youth team of Cologne, with whom he played 85 times and then went to Bayern Munich.

tremendous shoe

From there he jumped to Arsenal of England and was a key player in the German national team for 13 years, from where he retired on March 22, 2017 in a friendly match against England.

Podolski, at 37 years old, continues to score important blows, but the one this weekend against Pogon Szczecin on matchday 16 of the ñolaco tournament is simply sensational.

The striker took the ball and launched the missile from his own field, which slipped past the rival goalkeeper.

It is a goal with which he will participate for the best tango of the season. Podolski’s club won 4-1 in the end.

(Gerard Piqué, in tears and applauded, ends his game with Barcelona)

(America: fists and kicks when leaving the field in Rionegro, video)