The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has a future, Russia is ready to jointly restore work in the organization after the end of the “Russophobic hysteria”. This was stated on Friday, December 2 by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich.

“Despite the current problems, we believe that the OSCE has a future. As a platform for equal and mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation, the organization is still in demand. When the Russophobic hysteria passes, we will be ready to jointly restore work in the OSCE,” the permanent representative said, speaking at the final session of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland.

Lukashevich noted that this would have to be done on a new basis, since the previous approaches of the OSCE had thoroughly discredited themselves.

“There is only one acceptable result here – long-term, legally binding security guarantees for all OSCE participating States,” the Permanent Representative said.

According to Lukashevich, the principles of non-interference of countries in each other’s internal affairs are in dire need of reaffirmation. To this end, according to the permanent representative, “it is necessary to prescribe in the OSCE documents a culture of compromise and the rejection of “double standards”. He also stressed the importance of maintaining a single pan-European space “from Vancouver to Vladivostok.”

“We know the common opinion that with the current transcendental level of confrontation, any large ambitious projects are doomed today. We see no reason to agree with this. I’m sure we need to negotiate. This is an axiom of diplomacy. In the eternal “waiting mode” – as it is now – the organization cannot be. How will he not be able to justify his continued existence by the task of “punishing and restraining” Russia. This is a road to nowhere,” Lukashevich stressed.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of Russia’s withdrawal from the OSCE. According to him, the organization, due to its position against Russia, is losing its effectiveness and the ability to actually deal with the issues that it should.

Earlier in the day, Lukashevich noted the failure of the OSCE to resolve the Ukrainian conflict over the years since 2014. According to him, the organization had every chance for this, but did not give “any reaction to the daring many years of sabotage by the post-Maidan authorities of Ukraine” of the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov convicted the OSCE of participating in adjusting the fire on Donetsk and Lugansk. According to him, the OSCE mission sided with the Kyiv regime, and after the termination of its activities, it became known about the participation of supposedly neutral OSCE observers in adjusting fire on the positions of the LPR and DPR. He also noted that the OSCE is becoming a marginal entity.

Earlier, on November 16, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, head of the senatorial part of the delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said that Russian parliamentarians were denied visas to participate in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly, because the admission of Russian parliamentarians to the autumn session in Warsaw allegedly would violate the principle of solidarity with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also denied a visa.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called this decision insane. She noted that Poland is trying to do everything to prevent any dialogue with the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.