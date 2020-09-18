The youngest son of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Nikolai, accompanied his father at a women’s forum held in Minsk on Thursday, September 17.

On the footage of the broadcast of the event, one can see how the head of state descended from the stage and moved on to personal communication with the guests of the forum. At some point, the women began to hug and kiss the leader of the republic, while Nikolai appeared from behind his father, surrounded by the security service.

The day before, there was information that the youngest son of the Belarusian leader Nikolai will continue his studies in one of the Russian schools. According to the site kp.ru, the young man took the documents from the lyceum at the Belarusian State University, where he successfully passed the written exams in May. This was announced by Alexander Voytovich, the former president of the National Academy of Sciences, and now its current chief scientific officer. According to him, there have not yet been official reports on his transfer to Moscow.

In turn, the secretariat of the University Gymnasium at Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, where, according to the disseminated information, Lukashenko Jr. was going to transfer, denied that Nikolai had been accepted for training.

Mass protests, including “women’s marches”, have been taking place in Belarus since August 9. On this day, the results of the presidential elections were announced, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time in a row. Citizens who disagreed with the results began to take to the streets. As a result of clashes with security officials, there are casualties on both sides.