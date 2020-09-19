Cyprus has again blocked the sanctions of the European Union against Belarus, which are supposed to punish the officials responsible for the rigging of the Belarusian elections and violence against peaceful demonstrators.

In particular, the representative of Nicosia vetoed the draft penalty measures on Friday, September 18, at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries (Coreper) in Brussels, writes DW.

“Such a step by Nicosia protects the Lukashenka regime from the consequences of its undemocratic and oppressive actions,” – quoted by the dpa agency of a European diplomat who wished to remain anonymous.

At the same time, Cyprus explains its opposition to sanctions against Belarus by the desire to achieve the introduction of EU penalties against Turkey, which is exploring for gas in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

On the same day, it became known that the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Bon, supported the position of Cyprus on the issue of sanctions against Ankara. Sanctions should be among the options that the EU will consider if Turkey continues to “threaten the security and sovereignty” of Cyprus, Bon said after talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis.

As you know, the conflict between Turkey on the one side and Greece and Cyprus on the other flared up in the summer, when Ankara sent a research vessel Oruc Reis to conduct exploration work near the Greek island of Kastelorizo, accompanied by military vessels. As a result, the Turkish and Greek armed forces were put on high alert.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the EU sanctions list includes about 40 people, but in order for it to come into force, the consent of all 27 EU countries is needed. And Cyprus has already vetoed the September 10 sanctions.

