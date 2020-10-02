The imposition of sanctions by the European Union against Belarusian officials will affect “On citizens and in other areas of cooperation”, official Minsk said.

On website The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus is also informed about the reciprocal sanctions list.

Referring to “civilized diplomatic practice”, Belarusian diplomats report that the list is not being published.

“The unified list of banned persons is also valid within the framework of integration associations, which include Belarus. Further promotion of the EU’s “sanctions flywheel” may lead to even more serious consequences, for example, the withdrawal of Belarus from joint programs and projects, a revision of the level and modality of the diplomatic presence up to the decision on the expediency of maintaining diplomatic relations “– said in a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the Belarusian side stated that it is ready to revise relations with European countries and “will continue to adequately respond to any unfriendly actions. ”

Let us remind you that in addition to the Belarusian top officials, the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, was included in the sanctions lists of Britain and Canada.

