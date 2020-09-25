The Minsk City Court upheld the decision of the Partizansky District Court on the arrest of a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova, thereby finally rejecting the complaint of the politician’s lawyers. Let us remind you that before the court session, Kolesnikova’s lawyer mysteriously disappeared and then was “found” in the Minsk police department.

Thus, the oppositionist will have to remain in custody until November 8, 2020.

We will remind, on September 7, they tried to take Kolesnikova out of the country by force, but she tore her passport. A member of the Opposition Coordinating Council was informed about the suspicion under Art. 361 (“Public calls for the seizure of state power or forcible change of the constitutional order of the Republic of Belarus”) of the Criminal Code of Belarus.

In turn, she demanded that the Investigative Committee open a case against the security officials, who, during her arrest, directly threatened her with murder.

