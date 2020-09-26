The Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv refused to consider the appeal of teachers and students to deprive of the title of honorary doctor of this university to deprive Alexander Lukashenko, who considers himself the only winner of color revolutions in the world.

According to the communications center of the university, on September 5, at the founding meeting of the Academic Council of the new convocation, this issue was not considered, since the procedure for depriving the previously granted title is not regulated.

It should be noted that after the students’ appeal, the vice-rector of the university for scientific and pedagogical work, Vladimir Bugrov, said that he supported the deprivation of Lukashenka’s honorary title.

Lukashenka was awarded an honorary doctorate diploma from Kiev National University on November 5, 2009.

In Belarus itself, after Lukashenka’s “self-inauguration”, he is considered the “president of the OMON”.

28

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter