During an intervention yesterday at the Minsk-Arena stadium in the Belarusian capital, the president, Alexander Lukashenko, announced before the so-called «Women’s Forum for Belarus» that he has ordered to close the country’s border with Poland and Lithuania and to reinforce controls in the section corresponding to Ukraine.

Referring to the troop deployment carried out in recent weeks to deal with an alleged threat from NATO from the west, especially in the city of Grodno, Lukashenko said yesterday that “we closed our border with the West, mainly with Lithuania and Poland. . We are also forced with the greatest regret to strengthen security on the border with our fraternal Ukraine.

Lukashenko assured the audience that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “to build a common defense system for the State of the Union.” He also insisted that there was no fraud in the elections on August 9. “It is impossible to falsify 80% of the votes I obtained,” he declared before the forum of supporters of his regime, an event that aims to oppose the women’s opposition marches every Saturday.

The member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition, María Kolésnikova, who together with Svetlana Tijanóvskaya and Verónica Tsepkalo, led the electoral campaign against the Belarusian dictator Lukashenko, was yesterday questioned by the Belarusian Instruction Committee after she was indicted on Wednesday for “attacking national security.”

His lawyer, Liudmila Kazak, reported this in statements to Echo Moscow radio. In her words, Kolésnikova is accused of “making public calls to seize power violently”, a crime that could cost her five years in prison. But all that the opposition leader has done has been to participate in the protest demonstrations and ask the power to dialogue with the opposition, after elections that they consider manipulated

Kolésnikova was abducted in Minsk by masked men on 7 September and the next day they tried to deport her from the country, as they did with Tijanóvskaya in August. But, already at the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, the activist tore her passport and ended up being arrested.

“He has absolutely no regrets about staying in Belarus in this not-so-trivial way, having broken his passport. Of course, she understands what she is facing, but for the sake of the goal she is pursuing, she is willing to endure and continue her fight, ”said her lawyer yesterday. For now and until the trial is held, Kolésnikova will remain in preventive detention.

The entire opposition Coordination Council is being investigated within the framework of the criminal case opened for attempting to take power. The members of his presidium are imprisoned or deported to other countries. The only component of this structure created by the opposition to establish a line of negotiation with the authorities that is still at large in Belarusian territory is the Nobel Prize winner for literature Svetlana Alexievich.

On the other hand, 17 member countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) yesterday promoted a mechanism to carry out an international investigation of human rights abuses in Belarus, including the falsification of the results of the elections and the violent repression of protest demonstrations that are being peaceful.