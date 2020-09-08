German International Minister Heiko Maas has threatened President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with EU sanctions in reference to the disappearance of a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Maria Kolesnikova. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

In keeping with Maas, the European Union (EU) is anxious in regards to the destiny of Kolesnikova. He famous that repressions towards the Belarusian opposition, prepared for dialogue, are unacceptable. The German International Minister added that if Lukashenka doesn’t change his course, the EU will take acceptable measures. The diplomat confused that the European Union is already actively engaged on a bundle of sanctions.

Earlier, on September 7, it was reported that close to the Nationwide Artwork Museum within the middle of Minsk, unknown individuals put Kolesnikova in a minibus with the inscription “Communication” and took away in an unknown path. Till now, nothing is thought about her whereabouts. Kolesnikova’s family filed a grievance with the police about her disappearance. On the similar time, different members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council – Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov – additionally stopped speaking.

On the very fact of the institution of the Coordination Council, legislation enforcement businesses opened a prison case in August on an try to seize energy. Kolesnikova and different leaders of the protest have repeatedly confused that these accusations are inappropriate, for the reason that affiliation is a civil platform for dialogue between the authorities and society and has no political objective or program. Members of the council’s presidium had been repeatedly detained and summoned for interrogation. Among the opposition leaders then left Belarus.