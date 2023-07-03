Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Shortly after the head of the Wagner Group arrives in Belarus, the ruler Lukashenko offers cooperation. But the deal could upset Moscow.

MINSK – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited the Wagner mercenary group to his country to train his military. This was announced by the ruler on Friday (June 30) in a speech on the occasion of Belarus’ Independence Day. “Unfortunately, the Wagner mercenaries are not here. And when their instructors come and give us combat experiences, we will accept those experiences.”

Lukashenko sent the invitation to the mercenaries just a week after, according to information from Russia, he had defused the Wagner Group’s uprising against the Russian leadership. The head of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had sent his army towards Moscow and taken control of military installations in two Russian cities. The action was a reaction to a Russian attack on the Wagner group.

Lukashenko prevents escalation with Wagner group

The crisis could only be defused after Lukashenko negotiated an agreement that paved the way for Prigozhin into exile in Belarus. The pact also offered Wagner mercenaries the option of either joining the Russian military, returning to their families and friends, or going to Belarus as well.

The Belarusian President gives a press conference. © dpa

Lukashenko seems to feel close to the Wagner group. In his speech on Friday, Lukashenko said he was not afraid of the members of the Wagner group as he “has known them for a long time”. “These are people who have fought for the establishment of a normal civilization all over the world. The West hates them to the core,” he said.

Putin could ‘crush Wagner group like a bug’

Just recently, the Belarusian leader claimed that he had persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin not to “annihilate” the Wagner group and its leader Prigozhin, whom he would have “crushed like a bug” if the Wagner troops continued their advance towards Moscow would have continued. Prigozhin’s exact whereabouts remain unclear. Most recently, the Wagner boss was photographed leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Whether and when Prigozhin can return to Russia is not certain. (erpe)