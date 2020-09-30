The current head of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, wanted to show the country’s skills in the construction of whole residential areas from scratch on the Russian site, which will be provided by the Bryansk region. He stated this during a meeting with the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, BelTA informs.

We are talking about a full cycle of building houses: from design to turnkey. “At the same time, we are ready to work in such a way as to connect your people. The way you are [россияне] built a nuclear power plant for us, connecting Belarusians who mastered technologies and will be useful to Rosatomstroy in the future at construction sites in other countries, ”Lukashenka said.

He also noted that negotiations are currently underway on the participation of Belarusian builders in the construction of large facilities in Russia, in particular the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is ready to cooperate with the Bryansk region in all spheres, “so that we complement each other, but in no case butt head to head, do not duplicate, and even less compete.” Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, in turn, agreed with Lukashenko, noting that the region has always taken an example from Belarus and always strived for it.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram