Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been rushed to a clinic in Moscow after a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The news was given in a tweet by the opponent Valery Tsepkalo, former candidate for the presidency of the country and former ambassador to the United States.



“According to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, Lukashenko was rushed to the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow following his closed-door meeting with Putin,” he tweeted. mobilized to address his critical condition. Blood purification procedures were conducted. The orchestrated efforts to rescue the Belarusian dictator were aimed at dispelling the speculation about the Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning“.

“Whether or not he recovers, doctors warn of the possibility of relapse,” he warns. “As representatives of the Belarusian Democratic Forum of the Republic of Belarus, we strongly urge Western leaders to convene a strategic session in the coming days to discuss the ‘Elections’ initiative and other measures that should be taken to ensure the transition period.”

Lukashenko had disappeared from the public eye for about a week after attending the May 9 parade in Moscow. The Belarusian president had quickly returned to Minsk without attending lunch with other presidents of the former Soviet republics. The Belarusian leader reappeared on May 15, when he visited the aviation command. A few days ago, Lukashenko made statements to the press stating that he had had minor health problems related to an adenovirus: “I’m not going to die,” he said.