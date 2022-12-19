Lukashenko called the solution of economic issues a priority for Russia and Belarus

Russia and Belarus should not repeat the mistakes made after the collapse of the USSR. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for this at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, transmits press service of the head of Belarus.

According to Lukashenka, the unconditional priority of both countries is the solution of sensitive economic issues in bilateral relations. He believes that the well-being of the population and support for the reforms being carried out in Russia and Belarus, which affect the integration between countries, depend to the maximum extent on this.

“Difficult times require our political will and focus on results on all topics of the bilateral agenda. This is our answer,” Lukashenka stressed. The Belarusian president believes that this work will determine “the place that our countries will secure for themselves tomorrow in the new system of international coordinates.”

Putin arrived in Minsk for talks with Lukashenka for the first time in three years. Lukashenka explained the holding of these negotiations by the impossibility of resolving a number of issues by the governments of the two countries without the participation of the heads of state. According to the Belarusian leader, the governments of the countries, according to their own statements, have exhausted the negotiating possibilities.