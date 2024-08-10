Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Saturday that Ukrainian drones, presumed to be attack aircraft, had been shot down over his country’s territory.

“The Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces have been put on high alert. The fact is that we believe that this is not the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have violated all sorts of rules of conduct and violated the airspace of the Republic of Belarus in the eastern direction, near us, in the Kostyukovichi area,” Lukashenko said, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

“About 10 targets were coming from the territory of Ukraine,” he explained, adding: “The air defense forces were put on full combat alert to intercept the targets. About 10 planes and helicopters took off, and rocket launchers were put on high alert. The air defense forces destroyed targets over the territory of Belarus, at night.”