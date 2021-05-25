Blow by blow, Aleksandr Lukashenko is undermining Belarus’s already damaged freedom of the press. And the hand of the authoritarian leader, who has been in power for almost 27 years, has proven to be very long. With the unprecedented move to arrest journalist and activist Roman Protasevich, the president has taken an extreme step and sends the terrifying message to opposition supporters and independent media that nowhere is safe. Not even in exile, where Protasevich, persecuted by the regime, had lived since 2019.

Amid a tide of harsh international criticism after the Belarusian authorities forced on Sunday – alleging a bomb threat – the landing of a civilian plane that flew over the skies to later arrest the dissident journalist, who was on board, Lukashenko not only he has not lowered his tone, but has passed a new package of laws that further restrict the right to information in Belarus and repress dissent.

The new measures enshrine the prohibition not only to participate in unauthorized demonstrations, but also to cover them; which would completely prevent the work of informants in a country that does not authorize protests. To the veto of publishing electoral polls, the new legal package also adds that of publishing opinion polls related to the political situation if they do not have the prior authorization of the Administration. Even posting links to information that is labeled “prohibited” is prohibited.

Silencing information has become a primary objective for the Belarusian regime. That’s why Protasevich’s arrest is so symbolic, says Belarusian Maryia Rohava, a researcher for Eastern European studies at the University of Oslo. “This unprecedented arrest is one more step in the regime’s repressive policies against independent media, which have been hardening for weeks taking advantage of the silence and inaction of the international community,” says Rohava. In recent weeks, the Belarusian authorities have also tightened their siege against other media, such as Tut.by, a popular independent digital newspaper already used to persecution by the authorities, but this time it has been blocked and faces serious accusations of fraud.

Researcher Rohava believes that with Protasevich’s film arrest, Lukashenko also shows that, as the Belarusian security forces have already said, he can reach almost any dissident in Europe.

Roman Protasevich, whose unprecedented arrest has put the civil aviation industry and the international community in check, is one of the founders of the Telegram channels Nexta and Nexta Live, which broadcast and reported on last summer’s protests against electoral fraud and for democracy, after Lukashenko claimed victory in the presidential elections with 80% of the votes.

Protasevich, 26, and his colleague Stsiapan Putsila, a 22-year-old blogger, used the technology of Telegram, a social network founded by the Russian Pavel Durov and widespread in Russia and Belarus, to circumvent censorship and repression of the Belarusian authorities. From their small office in Warsaw, the young people received and leaked tens of thousands of messages, videos and photos about the demonstrations against Lukashenko, reports on police brutality against detainees and analyzes of the labor strikes and broadcast them on Nexta, a channel that Pustila It had created in 2015 as a musical medium, but it was redirected to dedicate itself to political issues.

When state media tiptoed past or concealed protests and violence from the security forces, information was bustling on Telegram, where independent media have found their niche, as it tends to circumvent the technological blackouts that the Belarusian authorities periodically put in place. .

Nexta (pronounced “nejta”, Which means“ someone ”in Belarusian), which has reached almost three million subscribers on its two channels, in a country of nine million inhabitants, crossed the line between journalism and activism and collaborated in the organization of the protests. And the information further spurred the discontent of the Belarusian public. In November, the Belarusian authorities banned Nexta channels and declared them an “extremist organization”; they also accused their journalists of inciting public disorder and social hatred. The Belarusian secret services (the KGB) included Protasevich on the wanted list.

The journalist and activist Protasevich can face up to 15 years in prison. The young man, who went into exile in 2019 – first to Poland and recently to Lithuania – fled Belarus after several arrests. He has a long history of activism, since he became interested in politics at the age of 16 and was expelled from university in Belarus for participating in unauthorized protests. On his Twitter profile he mockingly describes himself as “the first terrorist journalist in history.” Now she works at another Telegram channel, Belamova, which she started managing a few months ago. Its director, blogger Igor Losik, was arrested by the Belarusian authorities in June 2020 and Protasevich declared that he wanted the project to survive.

The activist learned, as soon as he made an emergency landing in Minsk, that the forced diversion was aimed at his arrest. “He started clutching his head like something bad was going to happen. He was very scared and sad ”, Nikos Petalis, a Greek passenger, told Mega TV. Other travelers who were sitting nearby have reported that the young man spoke with a flight attendant and stressed that if they landed in Belarus, his life was in danger.

The journalist had commented to a friend on Sunday morning from the Athens airport, where he was boarding back to Vilnius, that a man who spoke Russian was following him and had even tried to photograph his passport surreptitiously. Protasevich had been in Greece for an economic conference with the Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and had stayed a few more days there on vacation with his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, also in detention. Only a few friends knew he was out and what his plans were, said his father, Dmitri Protasevich.

A Belarusian Telegram channel close to the government broadcast a video of Protasevich on Monday night. The first images of the dissident after his arrest. In the recording, the activist, who appears sitting in front of a table with a packet of cigarettes and a lighter, assures that he is in good health and that he is in a detention center in Minsk. With a nervous gesture and delivering a speech to the camera that is perceived as prepared, the young man states that he is “collaborating” with the Belarusian authorities and “giving confession” that he participated in the organization of “mass disturbances”.