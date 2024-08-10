Lukashenko announced his intention to personally deal with the situation on the border with Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced his intention to personally deal with the situation on the border with Ukraine. His words transmits Belarusian edition “SB.Belarus Today”.

“This (peace in the country — note from Lenta.ru) the main thing. But keep in mind that not everything depends on me. Here we started a meeting, I broke away from Minsk, yesterday evening a bunch of drones, or some targets, through us – to the territory of Russia, violated the airspace. We had to use force, we had to shoot them down,” the head of state noted.

According to Lukashenko, information about drones moving towards Belarus was passed on to the Russian authorities. “They shot them down. You see how it happens. We are dealing with earthly issues, and there is already unrest at the border. So tomorrow I have to be there and deal with these problems,” said the President of Belarus.

The Belarusian leader added that his main task is to prevent conflict in the country. “So that this infection does not spread to us. We need to protect Belarus from war and calmly sort out our problems,” he concluded.

Earlier, Lukashenko announced the destruction of about ten air targets from Ukraine over the territory of the republic and Russia. He also promised not to leave any provocations by Ukraine unanswered