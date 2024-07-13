BelTA: Lukashenko plans to discuss further steps on Ukraine with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to discuss further steps related to the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as reported by Telegram– the state agency BelTA channel, the Belarusian leader said during a meeting on issues of ensuring the country’s military security in the southern operational direction.

“The Russians are ready to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate. Discuss and negotiate. For now, pushed by NATO (we see this from the latest NATO meeting), the Ukrainians are fighting. Fighting to the last Ukrainian. It’s a pity. But we need to talk. I think we will discuss these issues at a meeting with Vladimir Putin in the near future and think about how we will act further,” Lukashenko said.

He added that there are enough “normal people” in Ukraine, including among the military. According to the Belarusian leader, the parties to the conflict need to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, since the lack of dialogue will lead to increased tension and new deaths.

“As if they [на Украине] “No matter how they looked at us, no matter how they tried to crutch us… Well, they almost called us enemies. We are not enemies for Ukrainians. I have said it many times. These are our people. The same people as us, as Russians,” Lukashenko concluded.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureates have called on Russia, Ukraine, the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, as well as other warring parties in conflicts around the world, to cease fire, exchange prisoners and negotiate peace. The corresponding open letter, signed by 51 laureates.