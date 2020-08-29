Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this Friday during a visit to a dairy factory in the city of Orsha, in the northeastern part of the country near the border with Russia, that he is not at all afraid of the sanctions from Brussels, at the that it has “survived” before, and that it will be the countries of the European Union that will be harmed, in particular Poland and the Baltic republics.

“We will teach them what sanctions are,” Lukashenko told workers at a food factory in Orsha. He said that “if Poles and Lithuanians used to send their goods to Russia and China by land via Belarus, from now on they will have to do so by air or through the Baltic and the Black Sea.” “We are going to redirect trade flows from Lithuanian ports,” he added.

In the opinion of the Belarusian dictator, Europeans “need to calm down and ponder the consequences that the problems in Belarus could bring about for them.” He explained that the West “does not need Belarus as such but as a springboard against Russia.” “Not like Hitler did, launching his armies, but overthrowing the current power in Belarus and installing another that would request a foreign state to send support troops to our country,” he declared while insisting that this is the real military threat to which he Minsk will have to cope.

Lukashenko received a promise from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he will send security forces to Belarus “if the situation gets out of control.” Despite the threats and the number of arrests rising again, the demonstrations to protest against the electoral fraud perpetrated by the authorities in the elections on August 9 continue every day. Lukashenko said this Friday that he will soon put an end to the mobilizations. “The bacchanal is over (…) now we have to deal with the economy,” he said.

The Belarusian human rights organization Viasna reported that more than 260 people were detained during Thursday’s protests in Minsk, including some 50 journalists from the agencies Reuters, AFP, TASS and Associated Press, as well as the British network BBC. .