Monday, February 26, 2024, 8:11 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

As expected, the parliamentary elections held on Sunday in Belarus reinforced the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, who will once again control the House of Representatives without opposition. According to data provided yesterday by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the organization that brings together some…

This content is exclusive for subscribers