Lukashenko: The West has launched a new crusade, the world is on the brink of disaster

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the West has launched a new “crusade” and the world is on the brink of disaster. His words are reported by RIA News.

Speaking at a ceremonial meeting dedicated to Belarus’s Independence Day (celebrated on July 3, the day the Red Army liberated the city of Minsk from German occupation), Lukashenko noted that the West does not need the truth about World War II.

“At the helm are the heirs of those who capitulated. Both ideological and direct heirs. For them, nothing ended in ’45. Moreover, a new ‘crusade’ has begun,” Lukashenko said.

According to him, the authorities of Western countries believe that “it is possible to grow Nazism somewhere far from one’s own home,” not realizing that “it will break loose and come to their own home.”

He added that the West will not be able to change the results of the Great Patriotic War, even if they destroy Soviet monuments, rewrite textbooks and “wipe their feet endlessly” on the decisions of the Nuremberg tribunal.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the West is eager to drag Belarus into military showdowns. “They are simply eager to drag us into showdowns. In order to pull us apart along this border, make our resistance impossible and bring the escalation to such a degree that the whole world will tremble,” the head of state said.