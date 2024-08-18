Lukashenko says there is risk of World War III if NATO troops enter Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel about the risk of the start of a third world war in the event of NATO troops entering Ukraine.

“If they bring in NATO troops, it will be World War III. Because then both tactical and strategic nuclear weapons will be used, and the response will be immediate and terrifying. They understand this, too, and we understand this,” he said.

Lukashenko called for sitting down at the negotiating table. At the same time, he noted earlier that if it happens like at Kursk, it will be an escalation that will end with the destruction of Ukraine.