President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told reporters that the conspirators who were preparing the coup in the country were planning to blockade Minsk. BelTA reports.

Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that a group of conspirators wanted to blockade the capital with the help of the army, and also planned to turn off the electricity in the city.

The President noted that the internal troops, riot police forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB were supposed to participate in the operation. According to Lukashenka, a clash of armed structures would lead to “the worst and hottest civil war that no country has had.”

Earlier in April, Lukashenka announced the arrest in Moscow of a group that was preparing an attempt on the life of him and his children. The President stressed that the task of eliminating it had been approved by the top leadership of the United States.