The falsification of the history of World War II poses a real threat to the stability of society, therefore, joint actions are needed to preserve historical memory. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this during his video message to the participants of the forum of the regions of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

As reported RIA News, the head of Belarus called to intensify work on the preparation of a draft new resolution of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to the fight against the glorification of Nazism.

According to Lukashenko, one cannot calmly observe the attempts of individual countries to rewrite the history of World War II and question the decisive role of the USSR in the victory over Nazi Germany and its allies.

He also noted the importance of passing on the “baton of memory” to the younger generation, on which, with the help of modern technologies, they are trying to impose the cult of consumption, individualism and social irresponsibility instead of the unity, cohesion and willingness to help, which are characteristic of the worldview of the peoples of the two countries.

In addition, the Belarusian president thanked his Russian colleagues for “the initiative to recognize the victory in the Second World War as the World Heritage of Humanity, and the monuments to the fighters against Nazism in all countries – the World Memorial of Humanity.”

Earlier it was reported that the RF IC a division appeared to investigate crimes related to the rehabilitation of Nazism and the falsification of history.