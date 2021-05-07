President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told how the Belarusian opposition finances protests in the country. This was reported by the STV TV channel.

According to the Belarusian leader, the opposition is discussing the issue of the future sale of enterprises in the event of a change of government in exchange for providing assistance at the current stage within the framework of negotiations on financing the protest in the country.

Lukashenka also said that the opposition has recently begun to cut funding. “They say: there will be actions, such as killing the president and so on, – get the money, and they name the price. Sniper – a million dollars, storming the residence in Ozernoye – 10 million dollars. There is also something – $ 50 million, ”he said. At the same time, the President of Belarus did not give specific names, suggesting that the journalists themselves guess.

Earlier, Lukashenka named the condition for holding early presidential elections in the republic. The Belarusian leader noted that he agreed to fulfill the requirements of Western countries and hold early elections in the country in parallel with the United States. At the same time, Lukashenko critically assessed the last presidential elections in the United States, saying that then “ballots with signatures for Donald Trump were thrown into the ballot boxes.”

Since August, mass protests have continued in Belarus demanding Lukashenka’s resignation and new elections.