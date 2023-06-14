Lukashenko: there were agreements on Crimea and Donbass in the Istanbul agreement between Russia and Ukraine

The draft agreement on the cessation of hostilities, discussed by the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022 in Istanbul, included agreements on Crimea and Donbass. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this in an interview in broadcast program “60 minutes” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

He clarified that the corresponding document, initialed by Moscow and Kiev, was handed over to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin and assessed it as normal.

“Even in Crimea, there is some kind of long-term lease, in the Donbass in the east. normal contract. (…) And now it is already impossible. Now it is already the territory of Russia,” the head of the republic said.

Earlier, Lukashenka reported that he “sent to hell” the Ukrainian delegation because of the proposal to hold talks in Istanbul.