President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin apologized to him for having discussed the situation in the republic with his American counterpart Joe Biden. BelTA informs about it.

According to Lukashenko, Putin and Biden have already discussed Belarus over the phone, and the Russian president had to make excuses.

“In this regard, Putin has acted very decently. He called me later and apologized that he had discussed Belarus without permission. I say: “Yes, thank you for that, that you told him so,” Lukashenka said.

He added that Biden will now “at least know” where Belarus is located.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that if Putin and Biden want to discuss Belarus, they can come to Minsk. He promised to meet both leaders with dignity and listen to “all the nasty things” that Biden would tell him at the suggestion of press secretary Jen Psaki. “There will be a frank conversation. And sitting in Switzerland and teaching Putin about the problems of Belarus is ridiculous, ”Lukashenka stressed.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced that the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States will take place on June 16 in Geneva.