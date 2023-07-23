President of Belarus Lukashenko called Poland’s plans to dismember Ukraine unacceptable

Poland’s plans to dismember Ukraine and seize its western part are unacceptable. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Strelna, reports TASS.

Putin spoke at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council about Poland’s revanchist desire to “tear off a fatter piece” from Ukraine. In his opinion, Warsaw would also like to get a part of the Belarusian lands.

“Probably, they expect to form some kind of coalition under the “NATO umbrella” and directly intervene in the conflict in Ukraine, in order to then tear off a bigger piece for themselves, to regain, as they believe, their historical territories – today’s Western Ukraine,” the president admitted.

He also instructed the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to monitor Polish plans for Ukraine.