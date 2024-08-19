Lukashenko: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers made mass phone calls to relatives before attack on Kursk region

Ukrainian soldiers called home en masse and said goodbye before the attack on the Kursk region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the Rossiya TV channel. His words transmits BelTa.

“Ukrainians, we know this for sure, when they go to the front, they say goodbye to everyone. When they were advancing near Kursk, all the Ukrainians were vying with each other to call home and say goodbye to their relatives. Those who went to Kursk, they said goodbye to their relatives at home,” the head of state asserts.

He stated that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “understand the futility.”

In the same interview, Lukashenko stated that the full-scale conflict in Ukraine was unleashed by nationalist-minded Ukrainian politicians. He called the situation in the neighboring state deeply personal for him.