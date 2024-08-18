Lukashenko: My son is in opposition to me, he can criticize me

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Rossiya TV channel told about criticism directed at him by his youngest son Nikolai. At the same time, he explained that his relative was doing it in a kind way.

“My son is so opposed to me – in a good way. He can criticize me,” Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian leader, his son is a prepared person and graduated from school with good results. He is currently studying biotechnology in English.

Earlier, in the same interview, Lukashenko explained his appearance with a machine gun without a magazine during the riots in Belarus in August 2020. The president said that he did it “in the heat of the moment.”