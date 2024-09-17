Lukashenko: Minsk agreed with Moscow and Kiev not to cover cases of UAV flights

Minsk has agreed with Moscow and Kiev not to cover cases of state border violations by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reports BelTA.

“I must tell you openly: we have agreed through channels with the Ukrainians that we will not highlight in the media the facts of drones, both Russian and Ukrainian, flying into our territory,” the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko explained this decision by the peculiarities of drone control, the novelty of this type of weapon for Russia and Ukraine, as well as the operation of electronic warfare systems. The President added that one of the drones that flew into Belarus was found near Babruisk, in the center of the country. “And these were Ukrainian drones, not Russian ones. Although it happens on the other side too,” he noted.

Earlier, Lukashenko announced that the United States was preparing to escalate the situation in Belarus and noted that Minsk has more than ever the means to respond to external aggression. He also added that “Belarusian peacefulness should not be mistaken for weakness.”