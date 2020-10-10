In Belarus, the ruler Alexander Lukashenko met with several prisoners of the opposition and members of the Coordination Council. The conversation in the remand prison of the KGB secret service lasted four and a half hours, reported the Telegram channel “Pul Pervogo”, which is affiliated with the Belarusian state television, on Saturday.

Possible changes to the constitution were discussed, as reported by the opposition portal “Nexta”. Opposition representatives later criticized it was absurd to hold round table talks in prison.

The most prominent opposition participant at the meeting was the bank manager and politician Viktor Babariko. The 56-year-old wanted to run against Lukashenko in the presidential election, but ended up in jail before the election campaign could really start.

A dated near-state canal “Pul Pervogo” The published photo shows Lukashenko in a dark sweater discussing with the opposition at an oval table decorated with flowers. Silence had been agreed on the content, it said.

In Belarus, people have been protesting against Lukashenko on a regular basis since the controversial presidential election in early August. The ruler, who has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, claims the election victory after the polls at the beginning of August with a result of more than 80 percent. The EU does not recognize the election result. The opposition in Belarus sees Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the true winner.

The “Pul Pervogo” channel initially only broadcast a short excerpt from the meeting. “Our country lives under the slogan of readiness for dialogue,” said Lukashenko, who had refused to talk to the opposition since the controversial presidential election. “Half of you here are lawyers and know that the constitution is not written on the street.” He tries to convince the supporters of the opposition and the whole of Belarusian society that we have to “look at the problem more broadly”.

Tichanovskaya is on the phone with her husband – for the first time in 134 days

Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya assessed Lukashenko’s appearance in the KGB prison as the result of growing social pressure on the ruler. At the meeting, Lukashenko admitted that the opposition members, whom he had previously described as criminals, were political prisoners. “You don’t have a dialogue in a prison cell.” If Lukashenko wanted to show willingness to dialogue, he would have released the opposition. Sergei Latuschko from the Coordinating Council said a round table in the remand prison was “absurd”.

The 38-year-old Tichanovskaya was allowed to phone her husband, the blogger Sergei Tichanowski, who is critical of the government, on Saturday for the first time since he was arrested. Tichanowski wanted to run against the ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election, but he was refused. It was the first conversation in 134 days, Tichanovskaya wrote to Telegram on Saturday. Her husband has been in custody since the end of May. Tichanovskaya ran in his place in the election and was the only opposition member to receive admission. After the presidential election, she fled to Lithuania. (dpa)