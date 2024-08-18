Home policy

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

Because he accuses Ukraine of an “aggressive policy,” Alexander Lukashenko has deployed larger troop units to the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

Minsk/Kiev – In response to alleged “strong troop build-up on the Ukrainian side”, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko has sent soldiers to the country’s approximately 1,000-kilometer-long border with Ukraine According to the Belarusian head of state, this will amount to around a third of the total armed forces.

As the German Press Agency reported that Lukashenko announced the deployment of troops in an interview with the Russian news channel Rossiya justified by the fact that Ukraine has also stationed up to 120,000 soldiers across the border. “In view of this aggressive policy, we have stationed our military along the entire border, as would be the case in the event of war,” the news agency quoted Lukashenko from a TV appearance.

The Belarusian ruler says he has moved around a third of his soldiers to the border with Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Sergei Savostyanov/Handout/AFP

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine: Military cooperation between Russia and Belarus

Although Belarus has officially withdrawn from the Ukraine War Lukashenko uses such gestures to repeatedly make it clear that he is on the side of his ally. Vladimir Putin In addition, he has his troops conduct joint exercises with Russian units, which he also enabled to invade Ukraine from Belarusian territory in the first days of the war in February 2022.

The 69-year-old, who is described by many as “Europe’s last dictator,” has been cooperating closely with Russian ruler Putin for years. The current trigger for the relocation of Ukrainian troops north was Lukashenko’s decision to allow the renewed relocation of Russian troops to Belarus.

“Almost a third of the army”: Deadlock on the border between Ukraine and Belarus

According to media reports, the occasion was the parade for Belarusian Independence Day on 3 July, for which Russia sent soldiers to Belarus. When Ukraine responded by moving troops, Lukashenko withdrew “almost a third of the army” from other positions in order to send the soldiers to the border as well.

In addition to regular troops, Belarus also has special units deployed at the border. According to a report by the Russian state news agency Cup The border between Belarus and Ukraine is so densely mined that Ukrainian troops can only cross it “with great losses”. (saka with dpa)