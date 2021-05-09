President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree “On the protection of sovereignty and constitutional order” providing for the transfer of power to the Security Council in the event of the death of the head of state. Writes about it TASS…

The document regulates the transfer of state power to the Security Council in the event of the death of the president as a result of an assassination attempt, committing terrorist acts in the country, manifestation of external aggression or other violent actions.