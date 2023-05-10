Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Alexander Lukashenko was one of Putin’s parade guests – later in the day the Belarusian dictator was absent. Rumored to be due to health issues.

Update from May 9, 7:25 p.m.: After the early departure from Moscow, speculation about the health of Alexander Lukashenko continues to thrive. According to a report by the Ukrainian portal Nexta Lukashenko took part in the “Victory Day” celebrations in Minsk – but for health reasons he did not give the speech himself for the first time.

The Belarusian State Agency Belta indirectly confirmed that the speech was given by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. He expressed “the attitude of the people in uniform” on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya recalled the situation of the opposition in Belarus. According to the National Youth Council, at least 659 people under the age of 35 are currently being held as political prisoners.

Lukashenko sick? Belarus absent from Putin dinner – guesswork about reasons

First report from May 9, 5:25 p.m.: Moscow/Minsk – Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko belonged one of the few international guests of state at the May 9th celebrations in Moscow. At the following “breakfast” in Vladimir Putin’s closest circle, the president of the neighboring country was apparently no longer there: photos of the round do not show Lukashenko. The 68-year-old was also missing from video recordings – in contrast to his counterparts from Armenia, Kazakhstan or Tajikistan.

The reasons for the absence are still speculated. Lukashenko left the celebrations in Moscow early for “health reasons” after the parade, but wrote the dpa news agency. Something similar was heard from Ukraine: According to Russian Telegram channels, Lukashenko had already left Moscow and was accompanied to the airport by an ambulance, Presidential Advisor Anton Geraschtschenko wrote on Twitter.

Lukashenko sick? Belarusians are missing from Putin’s breakfast – speculation about the background

The Belarusian State Agency Belta initially refrained from reporting on the presumed early departure. She published a photo that showed Lukashenko on the grandstand of the military parade – between highly decorated war veterans and military personnel. Putin was positioned a few seats away.

Between veterans – the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko (M). © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

The independent Belarusian research project hajun tweeted that Lukashenko was wearing a bandage on his hand and was being taken in a golf cart to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. However, these theses could not be verified on the basis of photos. In fact, Lukashenko did not show a picture of the heads of state on the way to the memorial.

Lukashenko exits Putin’s celebration apparently showing: Belarus sent Ukraine cynical ‘congratulations’

Well documented Belta also Lukashenko’s “congratulations” to the former Soviet republics on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. Ironically, the Belarusian head of state, who is no longer recognized by the West after obvious election fraud, also addressed Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“It is with great regret and concern that we see your country going through a difficult period and suffering.”

Moldova reminded Lukashenko that “millions of people” gave up their lives fighting for freedom and later “built the common fatherland from ruins and ashes”. He wrote to Ukraine: “It is with great regret and concern that we see your country going through a difficult period and suffering. I wish all residents of Ukraine the long-awaited peace in their country, happiness and prosperity.”

Belarus serves Russia, among other things, as a base for a larger number of soldiers. There was also repeated speculation in the winter about Minsk’s possible entry into the Ukraine war. Like Georgia, Moldova fears “hybrid” attacks from Russia.

Putin parade in Moscow: Ukraine reprimands “unfriendly step” – Lukashenko is not mentioned

Ukraine reacted on Tuesday afternoon with harsh criticism of all foreign guests at the parade in Moscow – but for unknown reasons did not mention Lukashenko. “We consider participation in the public event alongside a war criminal to be an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine and an expression of contempt for the Ukrainian people,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The peoples of Central Asia and the Caucasus made an invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism 78 years ago,” it said. They didn’t deserve to be used by the Kremlin for a “wrong event” that had nothing in common with the victory over National Socialism. In addition to Putin and Lukashenko, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan sat in the grandstand.

In Russia and other ex-Soviet republics, the unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht in 1945 is celebrated in Berlin on May 9th. In the future, Ukraine plans to commemorate this on May 8, as in Western countries. (fn/dpa)