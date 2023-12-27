Home page politics

Crises the EU foreign policy chief: Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

Kremlin loyalists like to blame the West for the broken relations – and now the Belarusian ruler Lukashenko is doing so again.

St. Petersburg – The accusations against the West continue, the words are getting harsher. “This man is just stupid, you see, he is a fool!” is what the Belarusian ruler now says Alexander Lukashenko scolded, meaning the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The reason was Borrell's statements that a Russian victory in the Ukraine war could cause “enormous damage” to the EU. According to a report by BNN Newsroom Borrell spoke last week of the current “greatest existential threat”. Lukashenko now denied this: Russia and Belarus are not interested in getting into a new conflict with the NATO he told the Russian news agency Tass on Christmas Day.

“Russia and we, we already have our hands full with the existing problems, should we add more problems on top of that?” quoted Tass Lukashenko. “Are we capable of starting a new war? We already have one to deal with.”

Lukashenko and Putin are on the same page in the Ukraine war

Lukashenko's statements are much clearer than much of what Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said about the situation on the front lines in the Ukraine war. However, earlier this month, Putin denied rumors of a second wave of mobilization – saying there is “currently no need for it,” according to the news agency Reuters reported. However, with a view to a possible end to the war, Putin revealed: “As far as the duration of the special military operation is concerned, that can of course be a long process.”

Long-time ruler Lukashenko has been isolated internationally since the 2020 presidential election, which was classified as fraudulent. The EU, for example, no longer recognizes him as head of state of Belarus and has imposed sanctions. Lukashenko is also considered a loyal ally of Putin and also supports his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia, Belarus, China: closing ranks in the Ukraine war

Beijing, in turn – also a close partner of Moscow – has not yet officially condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping have highlighted the strengthening of their relations in recent months. Xi emphasized this during a meeting with Lukashenko in Beijing earlier this month. Lukashenko last visited China at the end of February. The focus of his discussions at the time was the war in Ukraine.

Belarus borders both Ukraine and Russia. The country is highly dependent on Moscow politically and financially. In February 2022, Russia used the neighboring country as a staging area and also attacked Ukraine from there. (frs)