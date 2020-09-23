President-elect of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko secretly took office. BelTA informs about it on Wednesday, September 23.

The ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence and was not broadcast on television. Several hundred people were invited to it, according to the journalists, these were both top officials of the state and heads of local authorities, as well as representatives of state media, scientists, culture and sports.

I cannot, I have no right to abandon the Belarusians, who linked not only political preferences to the state course, but also their fate, the future of their children, everyone who remained loyal to the country and people in such a difficult period for Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko speech at the inauguration ceremony

Lukashenko pronounced the text of the presidential oath in Belarusian, and then made a speech in Russian. He called the inauguration a day of common victory with the audience and noted the “steadfastness, courage and solidity” of civil servants. After the ceremony, the servicemen took the oath of office to the president.

According to Belarusian legislation, the inauguration ceremony must take place within two months after the elections, which took place on August 9. As a result, Lukashenka met this deadline.

Until the very beginning of the ceremony, the authorities refused to name a possible date for its holding. It is noted that the head of the CEC Lidia Yermoshina was present at the inauguration, although earlier on September 23, the department responsible for setting the date of the event said RIA Newsthat they had not heard anything about the upcoming ceremony.

Earlier on September 23, just before the event, Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont commented on rumors that the inauguration could take place on September 29. She stated that the day has not yet been chosen.

At the same time, residents of the capital of Belarus began to massively report about the blocking of the central streets of Minsk and the gathering of a large number of people in suits, who were brought to the residence of the Belarusian president in minibuses.

After the ceremony, the participants who dispersed from it refused to tell reporters when they learned about the date of Lukashenka’s swearing in.

Pavel Latushko, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council (CC) of the Belarusian opposition, called the situation “unprecedented”. The opposition leader called Lukashenka the president of “exclusively riot police and a handful of presumptuous officials.” Latushko believes that he did not leave his post because of the “devilish lust for power and paranoid fear.”

The outgoing president, who claims to have won more than 80 percent of the vote in the election, conducted a special operation to self-in. Under the protection of riot police, in an atmosphere of secrecy and secrecy, in a narrow circle of hastily brought officials. Where are the jubilant citizens? Where is the diplomatic corps? To be honest, it looks more like a thieves’ meeting for the coronation of another thief in law member of the leadership of the Opposition Coordination Council Pavel Latushko

In his opinion, the nature of the ceremony finally put an end to Lukashenka’s legitimacy in the eyes of the country’s citizens and the world community. Thus, Latushko recalled that on August 25, the European Union came up with a resolution not to recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus. The European Parliament announced that from November 5, that is, from the end of the term of office of the last presidential term, Lukashenka will cease to officially recognize him as the head of state.

Lukashenko has been holding the post of President of Belarus since July 1994. In the elections for the head of the republic in 2001, 2006, 2010 and 2015, he won at least 75 percent of the vote. According to the CEC, 80 percent of voters supported him in the 2020 elections. This caused massive protests that have lasted for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. These demands were supported by the European Union and the United States, which intends to investigate large-scale human rights violations in Belarus and reports of torture recorded in the UN.

The authorities believe that elements of external interference from Western countries are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act “according to the manuals of color revolutions”, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. In addition, he believes that the riot police acted correctly, and aggressive marginals became victims of bullying.