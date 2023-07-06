Yevgueni Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, is in Russia, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Thursday. Belarus is the country to which the mercenary moved after his failed rebellion two weeks ago, which called into question the power of Vladimir Putin. That is at least what Lukashenko himself assured on June 27. This Thursday he has once again referred to the whereabouts of the mercenary chief. “As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. Where is he this morning? He may have left for Moscow, or elsewhere, but he is not in Belarusian territory, ”the president declared at a press conference in Minsk with foreign media, words that add to the uncertainty surrounding everything related to Prigozhin.

The Kremlin, for its part, has ignored the doubts that have arisen. “We do not monitor their movements. We do not have the possibility or the desire to do so, ”said the government spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, in statements collected by the official Russian news agencies. Meanwhile, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has remarked that the Alliance is closely following the movements of the mercenaries and their boss and has warned that, although there are no signs that they have moved to Belarus, the country is preparing to welcome them. “We have seen preparations to host large groups of Wagner fighters in Belarus; so far we haven’t seen too many going to Belarus. And we have also seen Prigozhin moving,” Stoltenberg said Thursday at a press conference in Brussels.

Lukashenko has also referred to the mercenaries of the Wagner group who participated in the mutiny, who were offered in the agreement after stopping their march to Moscow to settle in Belarus. The Belarusian president has assured that they will not attack Ukraine from his exile. “We have never attacked anyone. I have already said it more than once. We are not going to attack. And no one will attack our territory. The Wagner Group, like the Belarusian Army, will protect our interests, ”he stressed.

The president has maintained that the transfer of Wagner’s units to Belarus has not yet been resolved, and that it will depend on the decisions of Russia and the mercenary company. His comments have highlighted the huge uncertainties surrounding the terms and implementation of the deal that ended the riot, which Putin says could have plunged the country into civil war. The Belarusian president has indicated that the group’s fighters are also “in their fields”, and not in Belarus. “Yeah [el Gobierno ruso y el grupo Wagner] they deem it necessary to deploy a certain number of Wagner fighters in Belarus for rest or training […]then I will apply my decision [de acogerlos]”, has added.

More information

The night before Lukashenko’s announcement about Prigozhin, Russian state television launched a harsh attack on the mercenary chief, saying he is still under investigation for the failed rebellion, Reuters news agency reported. In the program 60 minutes of the Rossiya 1 channel, footage allegedly recorded during police raids on Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg office and one of his “palaces” was shown, according to Russian television. The presenter, the deputy Yevgeny Popov, called him a “traitor”, and the recording – commented on by the journalist Eduard Petrov – was exhibited as a sample of the criminal past of the Wagner leader and his hypocrisy in denouncing corruption in the forces russian navies. In the images, boxes full of rubles were seen in the office and wads of dollars in a luxurious home, also a helicopter supposedly owned by him, weapons and a collection of wigs with which to disguise himself. In addition, a fully equipped medical treatment room, gold bars and a collection of mallets were on display, the tool Prigozhin believes should be used against traitors.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“No one planned to close this case. The investigation [de la rebelión de Wagner] runs its course,” Petrov said. “I believe that the creation of the image of Yevgeny Prigozhin as a people’s hero was the work of the media fed by him,” the journalist added. Always according to his account, a large amount of cash was found in the properties of the mercenary chief, up to 600 million rubles (about six million euros). According to Prighozin, his paramilitary group only operates with cash, both for salaries and expenses.

Petrov also criticized that he had several passports, and launched: “Why did this person have such strange powers, as if he were the leader of some kind of criminal group?” As she spoke, photos of the businessman in disguise were released on Telegram, though Reuters was unable to verify his authenticity. “We have to get to the bottom of who was on which side. [en el motín]. We have to punish and prosecute them, ”she finished.

Wagner’s rebellion took place on June 24, when this paramilitary group marched on Moscow following the orders of its leader, Prigozhin. The paramilitaries came to take a headquarters of the Russian Army in the city of Rostov-on-Don, in southwestern Russia, and their armored column came to be less than 300 kilometers from the capital. Prigozhin assured that he did not seek to overthrow the government, but rather to prevent the dismantling of Wagner, a measure contemplated by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, who intends to integrate the mercenaries into the regular army.

Barely 24 hours later, the crisis was defused thanks to a Lukashenko-brokered deal between President Putin and Prigozhin, but it shook power in Russia amid the conflict with Ukraine. This agreement contemplated the withdrawal of charges against Wagner’s boss, who could take refuge in Belarus. However, only a statement by Lukashenko in which he confirmed the arrival is recorded of said transfer. The leader of the Wagner Group has not been seen in public since June 26 and has limited himself to broadcasting voice recordings on messaging channels, but Lukashenko has assured that he spoke to him by phone on Wednesday. “We spoke with him on the phone and discussed some issues related to Wagner’s next actions,” he revealed.

According to the president, Prigozhin assured him that he will continue to work “for the good of Russia.” “What will happen to him after? Well, anything can happen in life, but if they think Putin is so evil and vindictive that he will crush him somewhere… No, that won’t happen,” he remarked.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.