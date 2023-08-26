The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, confirmed this Friday (25) that the Wagner Group will remain in his country, denying information that the mercenaries were leaving Belarus after the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, victim of a fall from plane that killed all passengers on board last Wednesday (23).

“Wagner lived, Wagner lives, and Wagner will live in Belarus, it doesn’t matter if some don’t want that,” said the dictator, in remarks quoted by state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also revealed that he and Prigozhin built a system to plan how “Wagner would be deployed” in the country.

The Belarusian leader’s statement comes a day after Radio Free Europe, a US government-funded news agency, revealed satellite images showing a Wagner Group tent camp being dismantled in the country.

On that subject, Lukashenko said that the mercenaries didn’t need many tents, which justified their dismantling.

“We don’t need so many [tendas]. The core [do Grupo Wagner) permanece aqui, alguém saiu de férias, alguém decidiu viver separado. Dentro de alguns dias, todos estarão aqui, até 10 mil pessoas. Atualmente, não há necessidade de mantê-los aqui. Eles não estão fugindo”, declarou.

Divergindo das afirmações do ditador, em declarações feitas a uma emissora ucraniana nesta sexta-feira, o porta-voz do Serviço de Fronteiras da Ucrânia, Andri Demechenko, afirmou que os mercenários do Grupo Wagner começaram a deixar “gradualmente” Belarus logo após notícia da queda do avião de Prigozhin.

“É evidente que, desde 23 de agosto, o número [de mercenários do Wagner em Belarus] continues to decline,” Demechenko said.

According to the spokesperson, who monitors the presence of Russian mercenaries in Belarus, taking into account the possibility of them launching an attack against Ukraine, the situation on the Ukrainian border with Lukashenko’s country, which is an ally of Russia in war, “is under control”.

“We have not identified any unusual actions that may have taken place on the other side” of the border, Demechenko said.

Poland, another country that borders Belarus, warned, for its part, that Wagner will now be a “greater threat” because “it will be under direct orders from the Kremlin”. (With EFE Agency)