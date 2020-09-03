The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that there is evidence of falsification of the statement by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the situation with Alexei Navalny. Reported by RIA News…

Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about the interception of the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin that the words of the FRG Chancellor about the poisoning of the oppositionist were falsified.

“Intercepted by our electronic military intelligence. Since units are deployed there (on the western borders of Belarus), and we, of course, are also waging a confrontation with NATO in the radio sphere. And we intercepted an interesting conversation, which (I will give it to you to read, we will prepare and send it to the FSB) clearly indicates that this is falsification. There was no poisoning of Navalny, ”Lukashenka said.

The President promised to transfer the corresponding record to the Russian side.

On September 2, Merkel said the data from military toxicologists’ studies did not raise doubts that Navalny had indeed been poisoned by the Novichok group’s poison.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. For the first two days, the oppositionist was treated in a local hospital, and on August 22 he was transported to Germany.