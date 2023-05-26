“The transfer of nuclear weapons has begun,” Lukashenko said, in response to a journalist’s question in a video clip broadcast on the unofficial Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency.

The Russian president had announced on March 25 that Moscow would deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons in Belarus, which is located at the gates of the European Union, which raised fears of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement drew criticism from the international community, especially Western countries, noting that the Russian president had hinted since the start of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 that he could use nuclear weapons.

Last April, Russia announced that it had begun training Belarusian military personnel to use “tactical” nuclear weapons.

Putin has previously announced that ten aircraft have been equipped in Belarus to use similar weapons, pointing out that a special warehouse will be completed by the first of next July.

Advantages of tactical nuclear weapons