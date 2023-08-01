The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, on Tuesday ruled out an attack by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group on Poland from Belarusian territory.

“Finding themselves near Osipovich (in the Mogilev region) in the center of Belarus, these guys are not going anywhere. They are used to following orders“Lukashenko said, quoted by the official Belta news agency.

Lukashenko made these statements during a visit to the Brest region, which borders Poland and Ukraine, after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned of the deployment of a hundred Wagnerites near the border.

“No Wagner detachment with 100 men was deployed in that direction (the border with Poland). And if it was, it was only done to share its combat experience with the Belarusian brigades concentrated in Brest and Grodno,” he said.

He stressed that the Belarusian military must be educated, “because an army that does not fight is half an army.”

The Belarusian president expressed his desire to keep this unit alive, since its members are “real warriors who have lived through a war and lost many friends.”

“They help us totally for free, although they are mercenaries and they fought and worked everywhere for money”he highlighted.

Recently, when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko admitted his concern that the Wagnerites are willing to move towards Warsaw and the Rzeszow airfield.

Morawiecki warned that the Wagnerites are allegedly targeting the Suwalki corridor, the narrow strip of strategic land that connects Belarus with the Russian Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

Along the same lines, the presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, Gitanas Nauseda and Edgars Rinkevics, respectively, expressed their concern on Monday about possible “provocations” by Russian mercenaries.

Meanwhile, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kirilo Budanov, told EFE in kyiv on Monday that There is no information that the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group in Belarus are going to attack Ukraine, Poland or other border countries..

Budanov added that the priority of Russian mercenaries is on the African continent. “They are being activated to influence Africa,” he explained, something that Wagner’s own boss, Yevgueni Prigozhin, confirmed last week in the framework of the Russia-Africa summit.

Despite this, warned the head of the GUR, “the Russians will use” the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner group in Belarus “to create tension”.

Prigozhin, who led a failed armed rebellion against the Kremlin on June 23-24, confirmed the day before that he has stopped recruiting new fighters by no longer fighting in Ukraine.

The Gayun research project previously confirmed the presence of more than 3,500 Wagner militiamen in Belarus, where they are training various detachments of the Army and Interior Ministry special forces.

EFE