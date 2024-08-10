Lukashenko reveals plans after leaving the presidency: I will live in the village

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has revealed his plans after leaving office. He noted that he plans to live in a village, reports “Interfax”.

“When I leave, I will live next to you in a village somewhere, and when I come back, you will remember and be grateful that things haven’t gotten worse,” the politician said.

Lukashenko stressed that before leaving he wants to make sure that he leaves his fellow citizens a peaceful and calm Belarus.

The President also called on Belarusians to prepare for the inevitability that the head of state will sooner or later change. This is how he responded to a proposal addressed to him by one of the local residents of the agro-town of Gorodishche in the Shklov district to run for a new term in 2025.