Lukashenko advised to visit small homeland to recover from work week

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has revealed a way to quickly recover after a difficult work week, BelTA reports.

According to him, to do this, you need to visit your small homeland. “When you come to your native land, you plunge into another world. You come to your roots, it is better for you here, easier. And literally in a day you become healthy, strong, as before in those times when you walked on this land. You recover very quickly,” the politician admitted.

On May 25, Lukashenko treated Putin to national home-cooked dishes during an official visit to Minsk. Among other things, he personally prepared his signature salad “Molodost”.