President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron an immature politician in response to a call to leave the post of head of state. This was reported by the press secretary of the Belarusian leader Natalia Eismont.

According to him, proceeding from such principles, the French president should have left office two years ago, when “yellow vests” began to appear on the streets of Paris. As the agency writes “BelTA”, Lukashenka also mentioned the Muslim protests and actions of the Black Lives Matter movement that took place in Marseille and Lyon.

The Belarusian president stressed that Minsk is ready to become a platform for negotiations with representatives of these groups and Macron on the transfer of power. Lukashenka also said that the French president pays too much attention to the elections in Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko recommended to Macron “as an experienced politician – to an immature <...> less to look around” and “finally deal with the internal affairs of France”.

In addition, the head of Belarus called on his French colleague to pay less attention to the ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, otherwise Macron “risks getting personal problems in France as well – at home.”

Emmanuel Macron commented on the situation in Belarus the day before. So, what is happening in the republic, he called a crisis of power, adding that “Lukashenka must leave.” The French president expressed admiration for the Belarusian demonstrators and said that Russia should push Lukashenko “to respect the people’s suffrage and the release of political prisoners.”

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. Since that moment, the protests of the dissent have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Lukashenka won with 80.1% of the vote.

On September 23, Lukashenka was inaugurated at the Minsk Palace of Independence. However, the authorities of Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia refused to recognize him as the president of Belarus.