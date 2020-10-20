President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to the opposition and promised to restore order in Minsk on October 25, when the next protest actions are expected in the capital. It is reported by TASS…

Related materials

“Order will be restored in Minsk on Sunday. Because they mostly go on Sundays. Well, they showed what they are worth. You also saw, well, but now you need to explain to everyone once, warn, and then you don’t need to lull them to sleep, ”he said.

Earlier, the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya presented an ultimatum to Lukashenko. She demanded that the president resign by October 25, violence in the streets cease, and all political prisoners be released. Tikhanovskaya threatened that otherwise people would peacefully take to the streets, block roads, go on strike in all businesses and stop shopping in state stores.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to official data, Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won 10 percent. These results led to massive protests that have continued to this day.